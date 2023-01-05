Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,994 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 997,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,031 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,092,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 212,598 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPAB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

