Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 96,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 40.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $172.91. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

