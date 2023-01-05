Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 8,461 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 270,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 89,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

CVS stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.09. The company had a trading volume of 93,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,581. The company has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

