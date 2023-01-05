Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after buying an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,422,000 after buying an additional 197,433 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 41,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,991. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

