Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPAB. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

