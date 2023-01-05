Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Takes $10.86 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,857,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TI Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock remained flat at $17.13 during trading on Thursday. 20,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.