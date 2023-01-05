Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,135,784 shares trading hands.

Red Rock Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Australia. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

