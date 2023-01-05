Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 33,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 89,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Rego Payment Architectures Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides a safe and secure venue for children under 13 in the United States and under 16 internationally, to participate in online and in retail stores financial transactions.

