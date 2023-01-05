Relativity Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACY) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Shares of Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $27.50. Relativity Acquisition shares last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 199 shares changing hands.

Relativity Acquisition Stock Up 21.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Relativity Acquisition by 1,072.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 339,304 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Relativity Acquisition by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relativity Acquisition Company Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

