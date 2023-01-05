renBTC (RENBTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $128,554.48

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $69.71 million and $128,554.48 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $19,472.94 or 1.15625521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About renBTC

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

