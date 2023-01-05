Render Token (RNDR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.43 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $105.87 million and approximately $23.43 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 77.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

