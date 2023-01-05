Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.70

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.70 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 21.24 ($0.26). Renold shares last traded at GBX 22.15 ($0.27), with a volume of 263,870 shares.

Renold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.16. The firm has a market cap of £49.64 million and a P/E ratio of 550.00.

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor and trident chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments and screen chains.

