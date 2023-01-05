Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target suggests a potential upside of 128.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of REPL opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 41.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 449.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

