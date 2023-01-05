Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.68 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Request has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0867 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $86.68 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013181 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041206 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00234137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08743753 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,971,498.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.