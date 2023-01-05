Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HSBC (LON: HSBA) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2023 – HSBC was given a new GBX 770 ($9.28) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/2/2023 – HSBC was given a new GBX 725 ($8.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/27/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 725 ($8.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/21/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 725 ($8.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/6/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 530 ($6.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/1/2022 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 780 ($9.40) price target on the stock.

11/30/2022 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/30/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/29/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 755 ($9.10) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/25/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 675 ($8.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/21/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/21/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 780 ($9.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 585 ($7.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBA stock traded up GBX 21.60 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 565.10 ($6.81). 16,063,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,774,977. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.83). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 491.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 507.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,177.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 40,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($230,987.65).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

