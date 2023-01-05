RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.24 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $50.16 million and $4.24 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 126.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00444452 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.07 or 0.02208958 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.48 or 0.30364526 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com was first traded on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,255,009.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

