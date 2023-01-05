Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,051.61

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,051.61 ($60.86) and traded as high as GBX 5,905 ($71.14). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,839 ($70.35), with a volume of 1,587,949 shares changing hands.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.24) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,310 ($63.98) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,323.85 ($64.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,442.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,057.16. The company has a market capitalization of £94.92 billion and a PE ratio of 659.71.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.12), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($333,186.07).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

