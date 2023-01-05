Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $755,726.86 and approximately $15,561.68 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040858 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00234066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000098 BTC.

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00146622 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,892.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

