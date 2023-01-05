RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 15,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,986. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $198,000.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

