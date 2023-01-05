Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

RMM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 49,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,744. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

