Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
RMM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 49,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,744. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.10.
In other news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
