RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.13 Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance
RIV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 138,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,912. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $16.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 2,773 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $33,081.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,612.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading
