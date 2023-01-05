RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.13 Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

RIV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 138,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,912. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 2,773 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $33,081.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,612.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

