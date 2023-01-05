Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 420,747 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,747 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.42% of Trane Technologies worth $140,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2,211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $174.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average of $155.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $197.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.39.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.