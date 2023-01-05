Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $104.65 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 852,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,026 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $104,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 890,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,594,000 after purchasing an additional 202,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $160.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

