Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $106.77 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,150 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Republic Services worth $106,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,958,000 after acquiring an additional 262,762 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.