Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $78.72 Million Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,262,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675,652 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $78,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 36.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in onsemi by 36.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 99,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 204.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 903,149 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 20.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.53. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

