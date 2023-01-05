Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $97.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of Cadence Design Systems worth $97,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.71.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,500 shares of company stock worth $28,804,320. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

