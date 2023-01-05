Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,172 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,950 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $90,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $341.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.53. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $541.59. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

