Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,892,907 shares in the company, valued at $30,482,810.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 736,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,693. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies Trading Up 4.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

