Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Trading Up 11.6%

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.00 and last traded at $250.00. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,200.00 to 1,370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwool A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,717.50.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.20.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.