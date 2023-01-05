Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $10.04 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises approximately 0.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth $723,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 1.5 %

FOX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.80. 21,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,572. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Barclays cut their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.