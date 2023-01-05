Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $298.92 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,191,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,489 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 7.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.23% of Comcast worth $298,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

CMCSA traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $36.40. 166,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,476,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

