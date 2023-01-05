Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €8.50 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.04) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($11.38) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.11) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.43) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of CBK stock opened at €9.47 ($10.08) on Monday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.12). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

