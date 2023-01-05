Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 725” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 725 ($8.73) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.39) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.83) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.05) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 662.40 ($7.98).

HSBC Trading Up 2.6 %

HSBA opened at GBX 543.50 ($6.55) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1,132.29. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.83). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 491.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 507.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HSBC Company Profile

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($230,987.65).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

