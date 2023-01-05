RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Gap Down to $98.02

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.02, but opened at $93.13. RPM International shares last traded at $89.17, with a volume of 4,433 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.09.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RPM International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

