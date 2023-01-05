Safe (SAFE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $6.80 or 0.00040456 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $141.63 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00111209 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00194796 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000294 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.79260231 USD and is up 10.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

