Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Down 1.4%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.56. 7,284 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFET. Dawson James cut Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Safe-T Group from $20.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.
