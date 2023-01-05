Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $334,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $263.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,938,424. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $395.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.27.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

