Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $524,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34,261.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,022,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 1,019,287 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,009,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,682,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 302,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 88,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

