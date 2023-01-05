Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 207.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 86,232.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,985,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,750,000 after buying an additional 2,981,935 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,038,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,492,000 after buying an additional 940,977 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IGF traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.26. 1,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

