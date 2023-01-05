Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,040. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $81.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

