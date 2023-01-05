Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAXPY. Citigroup raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $26.25 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $26.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sampo Oyj will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

