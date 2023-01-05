Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

