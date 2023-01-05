Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €613.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €613.00 ($652.13) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($601.06) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($712.77) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($659.57) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €572.00 ($608.51) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($553.19) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Kering Price Performance

KER stock opened at €511.00 ($543.62) on Thursday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($246.12) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($444.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €511.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €507.11.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

