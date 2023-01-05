Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Trading Down 14.9%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product, Raxone, focuses on the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. The company was founded 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

