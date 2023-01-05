Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $32.64 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for about $4.63 or 0.00027520 BTC on exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $21.06 million and $32.64 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

