Santos FC Fan Token Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last Week (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00027303 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $20.89 million and $30.11 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

