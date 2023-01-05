Sapphire One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,170.38 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $14.23 million and $4,170.38 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

