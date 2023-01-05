Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading 12.2% Higher

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. 559,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 504,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.
Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.
