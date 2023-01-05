Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Bank of America by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 85,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 189,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.