Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $50.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

